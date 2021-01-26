First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Acquires 25,000 Shares

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,005,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,152,178.33.

FF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$274.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. First Mining Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

About First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

