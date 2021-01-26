First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$44.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$44.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.11.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In other First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.86 per share, with a total value of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,492,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

About First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

