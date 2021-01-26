First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12,000.00 and last traded at $12,000.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12,000.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11,631.30.

About First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

