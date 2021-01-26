First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

