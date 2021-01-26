First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 179,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.63. 17,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,698. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

