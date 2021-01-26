First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.