First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.