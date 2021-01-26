First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 183.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,030,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $74.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

