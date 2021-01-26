First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.