First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

