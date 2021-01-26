Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.21. The company had a trading volume of 229,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.