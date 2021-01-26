Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Five9 worth $76,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Five9 by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,488. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -319.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.