Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) PT Raised to $55.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

