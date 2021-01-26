Flamingo 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.95 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $34.90 million and $31.95 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00053798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00072817 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00280982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.