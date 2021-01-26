Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Flex has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.34-0.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.