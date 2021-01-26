Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 265,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 436,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Flux Power alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $205.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $2,459,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.