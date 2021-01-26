FNB Protocol Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $259,566.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

