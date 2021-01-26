Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $9.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $24,557,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 377.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 946,777 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 864,895 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,683,000 after buying an additional 653,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 526,944 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.