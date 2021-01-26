Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

