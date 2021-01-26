Frax Share Hits One Day Volume of $4.10 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00014810 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 81.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00127632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00282821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

Frax Share can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.