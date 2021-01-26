freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Shares Down 0.2%

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €17.31 ($20.36) and last traded at €17.44 ($20.52). Approximately 439,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.47 ($20.55).

FNTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. freenet AG (FNTN.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.53 ($24.15).

Get freenet AG (FNTN.F) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.90.

freenet AG (FNTN.F) Company Profile (FRA:FNTN)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.