Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 166.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded down $28.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,177.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,156.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,039.71. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.82, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.