Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.17. 50,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

