Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,827 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 176,052 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.76. 42,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

