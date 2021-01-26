Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 909,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

