Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,640.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 405,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 382,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 195,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 98,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth about $953,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

MJ traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 49,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,647. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.