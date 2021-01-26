Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 55,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

