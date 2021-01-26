Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.88. 18,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,917. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.85 and its 200-day moving average is $234.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

