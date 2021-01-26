Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.25. The stock had a trading volume of 186,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.82 and its 200-day moving average is $504.86. The company has a market cap of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

