Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by ABN Amro

ABN Amro upgraded shares of Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of Fugro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Fugro stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Fugro has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

Fugro Company Profile

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India. It operates through Marine Environment and Land Environment segments.

