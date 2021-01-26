FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 15748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

FUJIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.