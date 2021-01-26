FuzeX (FXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $523.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $58,947.06 and approximately $523.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FuzeX has traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.75 or 0.04195645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017429 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

