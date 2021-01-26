FY2020 Earnings Estimate for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

