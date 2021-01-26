FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

BP opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of BP by 16.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

