FY2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $33.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $33.47. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.44 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $275.54 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.26 and a 200-day moving average of $268.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

