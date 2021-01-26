FY2020 EPS Estimates for Elementis plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Elementis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elementis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Elementis stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Elementis has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

