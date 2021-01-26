FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Lowered by Wedbush

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will earn $6.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

NYSE MA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.94 and its 200 day moving average is $331.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Mastercard by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 42,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

