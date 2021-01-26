FY2020 EPS Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Boosted by Analyst

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Renault in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.49) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNLSY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

