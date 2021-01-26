FY2021 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Issued By Truist Securiti

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $10.41 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,099,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 276,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

