FY2021 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Lifted by Analyst

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola Amatil in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Amatil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CCLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $10.10 on Monday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

