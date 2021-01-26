FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Increased by Analyst

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

