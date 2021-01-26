FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceragon Networks in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.16 per share for the year.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

CRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $439.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.