FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) stock opened at C$6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.93 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.89. Extendicare Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$296.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

