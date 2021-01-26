FY2023 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Increased by Analyst

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Scholar Rock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $60.66 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.