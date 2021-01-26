FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.07 per share for the year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

MAA opened at $133.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

