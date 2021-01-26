FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Raised by Analyst

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $22.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.92.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.78.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $261.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $707.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

