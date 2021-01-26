Fyooz (FYZ) Price Hits $0.23

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Fyooz token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $138,336.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00280872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038097 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,993,391 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io.

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

