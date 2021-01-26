GameCredits Market Cap Reaches $6.38 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $23,038.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00424215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,338,798 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

