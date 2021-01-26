GameCredits Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $59,813.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,339,769 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

