GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded to Underperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $159.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 10.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GameStop by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

